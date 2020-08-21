UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Engaged With China On Trade Despite 'Huge Complaints' About Other Issues - Kudlow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Engaged With China on Trade Despite 'Huge Complaints' About Other Issues - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Trump administration remains engaged with China on Phase One of the trade agreement despite having huge complaints on other issues,  White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, adding that he was particularly pleased with large Chinese purchases of US-produced commodities.

"So far, so good," Kudlow told Fox news. "We have many huge complaints about China. But on the trade deal we are engaged."

US President Donald Trump has consistently blamed China for not being transparent and spreading the novel coronavirus to the United States and downing its economy.

Trump has also suggested that he might cancel the trade agreement signed at the end of January after an extended tariffs war between the two countries. Under the agreement, China committed to expand purchases of certain US goods and services this year and in 2021 by a combined $200 billion from 2017 levels.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics published in June findings that showed China has only bought some $40 billion of the $173 billion of US purchases committed for 2020.

Trade officials from both countries are supposed to conduct a periodic review of the six-month-old trade deal and Kudlow described that procedure on Thursday as "normal."

"It's part of the process, part of the governance process of this large trade deal," Kudlow said, adding that the "on-again, off-again" trade talks were all related to scheduling issues and not any particular acrimony.

Related Topics

China White House Trump United States January June 2017 2020 All From Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

32 minutes ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

1 hour ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

33 minutes ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

35 minutes ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

35 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.