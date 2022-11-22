US Engaged With Concerned Parties in Railroad Union Negotiations - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

The Biden administration is directly engaged with the respective parties in the railroad union negotiations, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Biden administration is directly engaged with the respective parties in the railroad union negotiations, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"The President is indeed involved directly. The administration is in touch... with parties involved," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

SMART-TD, one of the two largest rail unions in the United States, has voted to reject a national rail agreement, thereby increasing the possibility of a strike starting on December 9.

On Sunday, SMART-TD train and engine service members voted to reject the tentative agreement with Class I railroads from September 15, while the yardmaster members upheld it. Members of the other major rail union, BLET, also ratified the agreement.

SMART-TD and BLET comprise half of the unionized workforce on the major freight railroads in the United States.

The five-year agreement addresses rates of pay, health and welfare as well as other fringe benefits for approximately 24,000 locomotive engineers and other rail workers. SMART-TD representatives will now return to the bargaining table with the National Carriers Conference Committee, which represents railroad management, to negotiate new terms for its members.

If SMART-TD or any of the other three rail unions rejected proposed contracts with the carriers decide to strike, BLET and the other eight rail unions that have ratified the agreement pledged to lawfully honor their picket lines.