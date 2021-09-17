US Engaged With Leaders in France About Submarine Deal With Australia - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The United States engaged with leaders in France on the submarine pact with Australia, and has plenty of shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

The new AUKUS defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.

A former French ambassador to the US called the move a stab in the back.

"We are engaged closely and we were engaged in advance of this announcement with leaders in France about this purchase. They were aware in advance of the announcement," Psaki said. "We cooperate closely with France. As the President said yesterday, we have a range of shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific and that will certainly continue. We don't see this from our end as a regional divide."