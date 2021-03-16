UrduPoint.com
US Engagement Can Boost Yemen Peace Prospects If Backed By Relevant Steps - Nebenzia

Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:08 PM

Russia believes that the US engagement in Yemen can increase the prospects for a peaceful settlement in that country if backed by appropriate steps, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said ion Tuesday

"Encouraging signals have been coming in from Washington lately: we refer to the reversal of the decision to designate the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, as well as the stated intention of the new US administration to actively engage in efforts to end the conflict as soon as possible," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

"If such a constructive approach is backed by relevant practical steps, the chances of restoring along the way to peace and stability in Yemen will objectively increase," Nebenzia said.

In January, the previous US administration of President Donald Trump designated the rebel Houthi movement in Yemen as a foreign terrorist organization. Following calls from the UN senior officials, including the Secretary-General, to reverse the decision, the designation was removed a month after by the new US administration of President Joe Biden.

Biden announced in February that the war in Yemen must end, retracted US support for any offensive military operations in the country and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as his special envoy for Yemen.

