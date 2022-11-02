US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has contacted Russia regarding the normalization of work of its embassy in Moscow, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

"In Moscow, the Russian embassy here in Washington, they both for me operational.

Of course, it has not been without analysis, the Russians, we believe, had imposed restrictions. But we have engaged with Moscow to try to address some of those restrictions to maintain our ability to operate the embassy in Russia so that we can continue that vital line of communication and that line of dialogue with the government of Russia," Price told a briefing.