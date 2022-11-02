UrduPoint.com

US Engages With Russia On Normalization Of Work Of Embassy In Moscow - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 12:28 AM

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dept.

The United States has contacted Russia regarding the normalization of work of its embassy in Moscow, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States has contacted Russia regarding the normalization of work of its embassy in Moscow, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"In Moscow, the Russian embassy here in Washington, they both for me operational.

Of course, it has not been without analysis, the Russians, we believe, had imposed restrictions. But we have engaged with Moscow to try to address some of those restrictions to maintain our ability to operate the embassy in Russia so that we can continue that vital line of communication and that line of dialogue with the government of Russia," Price told a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Price United States Turkish Lira Government

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

2 minutes ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

22 minutes ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

22 minutes ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Establishment supports democratic, civilian govt s ..

Establishment supports democratic, civilian govt system: Khawaja Asif

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.