US Engaging Directly With Taliban Amid Reports Of Group Blocking Afghans - Sherman

US Engaging Directly With Taliban Amid Reports Of Group Blocking Afghans - Sherman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United States is engaging directly with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) amid reports of group blocking Afghan people from reaching Kabul airport, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

"We have seen reports that the Taliban are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from the airport. We're engaging directly with the Taliban to say that we expect them to allow anyone who wishes to leave, to leave," she said at a briefing.

