UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Engaging In More Offensive Cyber Operations As Warning To Russia, Others - Bolton

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:07 PM

US Engaging in More Offensive Cyber Operations as Warning to Russia, Others - Bolton

The White House eliminated restrictions against offensive hacking last year in order to show adversaries such as Russia that they will be a price for any attempt to meddle in US elections or conduct other cyber operations against the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The White House eliminated restrictions against offensive hacking last year in order to show adversaries such as Russia that they will be a price for any attempt to meddle in US elections or conduct other cyber operations against the United States.

"The purpose of which is to say to Russia or anybody else that's engaged in cyber operations against us, 'You will pay a price if we find that you are doing this. And we will impose cost on you until you get the point that it's not worth your while to use cyber against us," Bolton said at the Wall Street Journal CFO Network's annual meeting in Washington.

Russia has repeatedly denied US allegations of election meddling, insisting that no evidence has been put forward to substantiate the accusations.

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington White House Price United States (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Hacking

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.