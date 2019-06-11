US Engaging in More Offensive Cyber Operations as Warning to Russia, Others - Bolton

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The White House eliminated restrictions against offensive hacking last year in order to show adversaries such as Russia that they will be a price for any attempt to meddle in US elections or conduct other cyber operations against the United States

"The purpose of which is to say to Russia or anybody else that's engaged in cyber operations against us, 'You will pay a price if we find that you are doing this. And we will impose cost on you until you get the point that it's not worth your while to use cyber against us," Bolton said at the Wall Street Journal CFO Network's annual meeting in Washington.

Russia has repeatedly denied US allegations of election meddling, insisting that no evidence has been put forward to substantiate the accusations.