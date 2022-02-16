UrduPoint.com

US Enjoys Broader ASEAN Support In Standoff With China - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 07:47 PM

US Enjoys Broader ASEAN Support in Standoff With China - Poll

The United States has greater popular backing than China among the ASEAN community of 10 Southeast Asian nations, a poll by Singaporean research institute ISEAS showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States has greater popular backing than China among the ASEAN community of 10 Southeast Asian nations, a poll by Singaporean research institute ISEAS showed on Wednesday.

The survey was carried out from November to December 2021 among 1,677 adults from the Philippines, Myanmar, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos.

"The US continues to enjoy popular support with 57.0% of the respondents choosing it as compared to 43.0% who chose China," the pollster said.

The annual 60-page research document showed that the US enjoyed the most support in Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore.

Myanmar's support for Washington went from 48.1% to 92% last year.

On the other hand, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei overwhelmingly chose China, with the largest shift seen in Cambodia, where 81.5% now back China, up from 46.2% in the previous study period.

ASEAN has found itself between a rock and a hard place as the two world powers compete for influence in the region. Asked how the bloc should respond to the growing rivalry, more than 46% said Southeast Asia should enhance its resilience to fend off the double pressure.

Related Topics

World Thailand China Washington Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam November December From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrori ..

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrorist group in Yemen during UN Se ..

50 minutes ago
 Disney World in Orlando to Allow Fully Vaccinated ..

Disney World in Orlando to Allow Fully Vaccinated Visitors Without Wearing Masks

2 minutes ago
 Japanese, UK Leaders Agree to Continue Diplomatic ..

Japanese, UK Leaders Agree to Continue Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine - Tokyo

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine marks 'Day of Unity' as NATO warns on Russ ..

Ukraine marks 'Day of Unity' as NATO warns on Russia pullback

2 minutes ago
 Dutch probe slams government Covid response

Dutch probe slams government Covid response

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss European Security on ..

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss European Security on Friday - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>