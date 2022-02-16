US Enjoys Broader ASEAN Support in Standoff With China - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States has greater popular backing than China among the ASEAN community of 10 Southeast Asian nations, a poll by Singaporean research institute ISEAS showed on Wednesday.

The survey was carried out from November to December 2021 among 1,677 adults from the Philippines, Myanmar, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos.

"The US continues to enjoy popular support with 57.0% of the respondents choosing it as compared to 43.0% who chose China," the pollster said.

The annual 60-page research document showed that the US enjoyed the most support in Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore.

Myanmar's support for Washington went from 48.1% to 92% last year.

On the other hand, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei overwhelmingly chose China, with the largest shift seen in Cambodia, where 81.5% now back China, up from 46.2% in the previous study period.

ASEAN has found itself between a rock and a hard place as the two world powers compete for influence in the region. Asked how the bloc should respond to the growing rivalry, more than 46% said Southeast Asia should enhance its resilience to fend off the double pressure.