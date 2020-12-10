UrduPoint.com
US Enlists 3 Defense Firms To Make Drone Escorts For Manned Fighter Jets - Air Force

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:52 PM

US Enlists 3 Defense Firms to Make Drone Escorts for Manned Fighter Jets - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States military has embarked on a project to create a fleet of drones to protect flanks of the nation's most advanced fighter jets, with contracts awarded to three big defense contractors, the US Air Force said in a press release on Thursday.

"Manned aircraft, such as this F-22 Raptor or F-35 Lightning II, could one day operate with autonomous attritable unmanned aircraft acting as wingmen. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has contracted with three companies to produce missionized prototypes with the ability to fly in experimentation events," the release said.

Two-year contracts with a total value of nearly $78 million were awarded to Boeing ($25,748,180), General Atomics ($14,317,933) and Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems ($37,771,577), the release added.

The contracts are part of a program named Skyborg Vanguard. The three companies are charged with delivering prototype drones within six months and for initial flight tests to begin in July 2021, according to the release.

