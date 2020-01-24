UrduPoint.com
US Enlists American Airlines In Campaign To Battle Human Trafficking - Homeland Security

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Enlists American Airlines in Campaign to Battle Human Trafficking - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) American Airlines joined the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Blue Campaign to combat human trafficking, DHS said in a press release on Thursday.

"With the force of partnership, we know we can better raise awareness and more effectively prevent human trafficking - an awful crime that happens all too often and affects far too many," American Airlines Senior Vice President for Government Affairs Nate Gatten said in the release.

American Airlines already provides human trafficking awareness training to nearly 60,000 employees, including flight attendants, pilots and customer service team members, the release said.

In addition to spotting suspected human traffickers at airports and on planes, American Airlines will also participate in DHS-led public education campaigns, the release added.

