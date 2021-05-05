UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Enlists 'Ethical Hackers' In Satellite Attack Contest To Test Defenses - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Enlists 'Ethical Hackers' in Satellite Attack Contest to Test Defenses - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Defenders of US satellites will test their skills against teams of hackers, who began registering for the second annual Hack-A-Sat contest, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"As satellites provide the entire world with needed data transmission for capabilities like GPS and credit card transactions, the Departments of the Air & Space Force embraces the benefit of ethical hacking to advance cyber and space technology for both the military and industry," the Defense Department said in a press release.

The United States began accepting applications from hackers on Tuesday for a qualification round on June 26 with a first prize of $10,000.

Eight teams that emerge as finalists will then compete September 17-19 with the top prize of $50,000, the release said.

In addition to hackers probing for satellite vulnerabilities, Air and Space Force service members will attempt to defend their satellites with offensive countermeasures, the release added.

Last year's inaugural Hack-A-Sat contest drew more than 2,000 teams made up of more than 6,000 individuals, including some of the world's best hackers, according to the release.

Related Topics

World Technology United States June September From Industry Best Top Satellites Hacking

Recent Stories

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

1 hour ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

2 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

20 minutes ago

US Working to Send $20Mln Worth of COVID-19 Medica ..

20 minutes ago

US, Allies to Pressure Caracas Until Venezuela 'Re ..

37 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.