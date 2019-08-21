US Enlists International Money Movers in War on Chinese Fentanyl Imports - Treasury

Financial services companies have been ordered to provide data collected under the US Banking Secrecy Act to law enforcement in a crackdown on importers of Fentanyl and other drugs, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Financial services companies have been ordered to provide data collected under the US Banking Secrecy Act to law enforcement in a crackdown on importers of Fentanyl and other drugs, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Bank Secrecy Act data that FinCEN [Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network] collects, analyzes, and disseminates provides tremendous insight into the illicit financial networks and individuals fueling America's deadly opioid crisis," FinCEN Director Kenneth Blanco stated.

Treasury instructed money companies to pay especially close attention to international movements of so-called crypto-currencies in and out of foreign bank accounts, an advisory disclosed on Wednesday.

In addition to smaller US drug purchasers, who can order illegal drugs over the internet, the latest effort targets Fujing Zheng and the Zheng Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) as significant foreign narcotics traffickers pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act), the release said.

Zheng and his father Guanghua Zheng were indicted in August 2018 for operating a conspiracy that manufactured and shipped deadly fentanyl analogues, cathinones, and cannabinoids to at least 37 US states and 25 countries, the release explained.

An estimated 68,557 US drug users suffered fatal overdoses in 2018, a rate of nearly 200 daily, according to preliminary government estimates.