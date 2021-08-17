UrduPoint.com

US Enlists Non-Profits for Legal Aid to Migrants Facing Deportation - Homeland Security

The US government will give grants to non-profit groups able to provide legal advice to non-citizens facing deportation hearings in a pilot program announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday

"A new Alternatives to Detention (ATD) Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP)... will provide voluntary case management and other services to ensure that noncitizens in removal proceedings have access to legal information and other critical services," DHS said in a press release.

The congressionally directed pilot program will supplement existing Alternatives to Detention programs run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the release said.

Migrants continue to arrive at the US-Mexico border in record numbers, with more than 212,000 border crossers apprehended by officials in July, the highest monthly total in more than two decades.

The surge in the summer months coincides with a period when migration typically declines due to the summer heat in deserts bracketing the southwestern US border. The US continues to expel most single adults, and, to the extent possible, families under Title-42, a health-related provision in US law imposed to battle the pandemic, the release said.

Individuals eligible for the new program are those who cannot be expelled under or are otherwise excepted from Title 42, the release added.

