UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Enters 4th Week Of Increased Number Of COVID-19 Cases, Number Of Deaths Decreases - CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

US Enters 4th Week of Increased Number of COVID-19 Cases, Number of Deaths Decreases - CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the number of hospitalizations for the fourth week, while the number of deaths has decreased, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the number of hospitalizations for the fourth week, while the number of deaths has decreased, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing on Monday.

"CDC's most recent data show the seven-day average of new cases is about 64,000 cases per day. This is up approximately 7 percent compared to the prior seven-day period," Walensky said.

"Importantly, we are now entering our fourth week of increased trends in cases."

Walensky said the seven-day average number of hospitalizations has increased by 3 percent and reached about 4,970 admissions per day while the average of deaths has decreases to an average of about 800 per day.

More than 165 million Americans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the available vaccines and more than 57 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Wishes Speedy Recovery to Argentine Presiden ..

29 seconds ago

Trained staff needed to provide best possible medi ..

31 seconds ago

"Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops" introduced to provide f ..

5 minutes ago

Australian couple released from house arrest in My ..

5 minutes ago

Florenzi latest Italy player with Covid-19, out of ..

5 minutes ago

Number of corona patient continue to swell in Pesh ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.