US Enters 4th Week of Increased Number of COVID-19 Cases, Number of Deaths Decreases - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the number of hospitalizations for the fourth week, while the number of deaths has decreased, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing on Monday.

"CDC's most recent data show the seven-day average of new cases is about 64,000 cases per day. This is up approximately 7 percent compared to the prior seven-day period," Walensky said.

"Importantly, we are now entering our fourth week of increased trends in cases."

Walensky said the seven-day average number of hospitalizations has increased by 3 percent and reached about 4,970 admissions per day while the average of deaths has decreases to an average of about 800 per day.

More than 165 million Americans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the available vaccines and more than 57 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.