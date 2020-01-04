UrduPoint.com
US Enters Path Dangerous For Middle East By Killing Soleimani - Iranian President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:33 PM

The United States chose a new and dangerous path for the Middle East after US President Donald Trump ordered a drone attack in Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, adding that the region cannot expect to find peace as long as the US maintains its presence there

The president made these comments as he welcomed Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to Tehran. The Qatari diplomat also held talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

"Unfortunately, the Americans have entered a new path that can be very dangerous for the region, therefore, in such a condition, close negotiation and cooperation between friendly countries is essential," Rouhani is quoted as saying in a press release.

The Iranian president outlined that the United States can expect to face severe consequences for Soleimani's death, and stated that Washington's military presence in the Middle East continues to prevent peace in the region.

"Today, all regional countries must believe that as long as America is present in the region, the countries of the region will not find peace," Rouhani remarked.

He also called on other nations to condemn Washington's decision to conduct a military operation against an Iranian commander on Iraqi soil.

"I hope that we all condemn state terrorism unanimously and that the countries of the region will strengthen their unity, cohesion and understanding more than ever," the president stated.

Additionally, Rouhani called for closer ties between Tehran and Doha, adding that strengthening cooperation between the two countries would have great benefit for both bilateral and broader regional relations.

These thoughts were shared by the Qatari foreign minister, who praised the long-standing relationship between Iran and Qatar. He also expressed his shock at hearing the news of Soleimani's death.

"We did not anticipate such a thing to happen and such a decision would be made one day. Such actions are unprecedented, and we are very concerned about this," Al Thani said.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. President Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

