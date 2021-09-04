US Entities Issued Licenses to Continue Aid to Afghanistan Despite Sanctions - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the Treasury Department has issued licenses to American agencies, contractors, grant recipients to maintain humanitarian aid to Afghanistan despite sanctions against the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia).

"The US Treasury Department has issued specific licenses to allow US government agencies, contractors and grant recipients to continue to provide critical and life-saving humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan, despite sanctions on the Taliban," Blinken told a press briefing.