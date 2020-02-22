UrduPoint.com
US Environment Chief To Lead Delegation To Uruguay Presidential Inauguration - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler will lead a US delegation attending the March 1 inauguration of Uruguay President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou, the White House announced in a press release on Friday.

"President Donald J. Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Montevideo, Uruguay to attend the Presidential Inauguration of Dr.

Luis Lacalle Pou, President-elect of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, on March 1, 2020," the release said.

The release also named other members of the delegation: US Ambassador to Uruguay Kenneth George, National Security Council Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs Mauricio Claver-Carone and acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak.

Center-Right candidate Lacalle Pou's November election ended 15 years of rule by a center-left coalition.

