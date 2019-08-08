UrduPoint.com
US Environmental Agency Sued For Refusal To Ban Toxic Pesticide - NY Attorney General

Thu 08th August 2019

US Environmental Agency Sued for Refusal to Ban Toxic Pesticide - NY Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Six US states filed a joint lawsuit in a Federal appeals court against the Trump administration for failing to ban the use of the toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos which is known to cause severe neurological damage, the New York state Attorney General's office said in a statement.

"Attorney General Letitia James, leading a coalition of six State Attorneys General, today filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administrations Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for continuing to allow chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide with well-documented harms to infants' and children's neurological development, to contaminate common foods. The coalition is challenging the EPA's decision to continue to allow chlorpyrifos to be used in food, even though it has not made a current finding, as required by law, that this pesticide contamination is safe," the release said on Wednesday.

In 2017, then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt rejected calls to ban chlorpyrifos despite the agency's own scientists ruling that there is "no safe levels of use for it on food." On July 18, in response to a lawsuit, the EPA reaffirmed the refusal and said the agency would monitor the substance until 2022.

Chlorpyrifos has been used in the United States since 1965 to control foliage and soil-born insects. Exposure to the pesticide has been linked to neurological effects and autoimmune disorders. Numerous studies have documented the pesticide's harmful effects, and the World Health Organization has declared chlorpyrifos to be moderately hazardous to humans.

