US Envisions Arctic As Territory Of 'Low Tension,' Economic Development - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 09:09 PM

The United States considers the Arctic as a territory of "low tension," where different states act responsibly while engaging in environmentally responsible economic development, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Doug Jones said on Friday

"We do have a vision for the Arctic as a place of low tension, where states act responsibly, where we can have economic development and investment in sustainable and transparent way that respects the environment," Jones said in a virtual event at the Center for a New American Security.

The United States continues to maintain its National Strategy for the Arctic, which was adopted in 2013, but recognizes that many things have changed since, Jones said.

Some of the more significant changes include issues related to climate change and the rising geopolitical competition with Russia and China, Jones said.

"We are working on updating the National Strategy for the Arctic, and hopefully that will be released soon," Jones added.

