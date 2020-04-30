US Envoy Abrams Says Political Transition in Venezuela Needs to Begin in 'Next Few Months'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Thursday that the situation in Venezuela is expected to worsen and a political transition needs to take place in the country in the next several months.

"I think the situation in the short run - short run meaning the next couple of months - is going to get worse internally," Abrams said. "I think you'll see more and more pressure from outside the country and more importantly from inside that he [President Nicolas Maduro] needs to go in the transition, really does need to begin, and it really needs to begin in the next few months."

In March, the United States voiced a proposal to establish an interim government in Venezuela as part of a broader plan to resolve the Venezuelan crisis through what US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called a peaceful democratic transition.

Under the United States' plan called Democratic Transition Framework for Venezuela, an interim Venezuelan government would consist of National Assembly members agreed by both the incumbent Venezuelan government and the opposition.

The Us government said it would lift sanctions imposed on Venezuela if the plan is observed, including holding presidential and general elections within 6-12 months.

However, the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro rejected the US plan.

The political situation in Venezuela worsened in January 2019 after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself to be the country's interim president. The United States and its allies recognized Guaido and urged - as well as threatened - Maduro to step down.

In addition, the United States imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuelan officials and entities, including blocking $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's national oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiaries.

Maduro, whose presidency was supported by Russia and China among numerous other states, has denounced the sanctions as an illegal attempt to seize Venezuela's sovereign assets and accused the United States of attempting to conduct a coup in the country to topple the legitimate government.