US Envoy Abrams Urges Incoming Biden Administration to Maintain Pressure on Venezuela

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden's administration when it takes over must maintain pressure on Venezuela until Caracas is ready to engage in real negotiations, US Special Envoy Elliott Abrams said during a virtual discussion.

"The people of Venezuela have to have a free choice. And I think it will matter if the incoming administration makes it clear that they're going to continue the pressure until the regime is willing to do a real negotiation that leads to a presidential election," Abrams said on Thursday.

Abrams renewed calls for President Nicolas Maduro's allies in government and the military to rethink their commitment to the Venezuelan president, saying that previous regime changes in the region have involved amnesty campaigns and indicating that a return to public service is a possibility, if the Venezuelans so choose.

The incoming Biden administration would be inclined to continue the Trump administration's Venezuela policy, Abrams said, explaining that the pressure campaign on official Caracas has been a bipartisan effort.

Venezuela is in the midst of a political quagmire, which began last year after Juan Guaido, then head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela reached new heights after the United States recognized Guaido as the president of Venezuela. Russia, China and a host of other nations recognize Maduro as the only legitimate leader of the country.