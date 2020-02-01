US Envoy Arrives in Kabul to Meet With Afghan President Later on Saturday - Source

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul where he plans to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later on Saturday, a source told Sputnik

The source added that US-Taliban peace talks had entered a new phase.

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

The Afghan government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).