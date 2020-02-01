UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Arrives In Kabul To Meet With Afghan President Later On Saturday - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:42 PM

US Envoy Arrives in Kabul to Meet With Afghan President Later on Saturday - Source

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul where he plans to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later on Saturday, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul where he plans to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later on Saturday, a source told Sputnik.

The source added that US-Taliban peace talks had entered a new phase.

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

The Afghan government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Russia Washington 2018 Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Jaco van Gass wins first Para-cycling Track World ..

5 minutes ago

Derby beat Stoke City in Championship

5 minutes ago

Completion rate of bridges to Deira Islands hits 7 ..

16 minutes ago

Two new polio cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismai ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese Central Bank Promises Support for Coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.