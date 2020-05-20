US Envoy Arrives in Kabul to Meet With Afghan President Later on Wednesday - Source

US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Kabul where he plans to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later on Wednesday, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik

Khalilzad's visit to Kabul was confirmed by the US State Department on Monday.

According to the source, the parties are to discuss the Afghan peace process and reduction of violence between Kabul administration and the Taliban.

In late February, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha. In a follow-up to the deal, the intra-Afghan negotiations were scheduled to begin in mid-March, but stalled due to disagreements over prisoner swap conditions and continued violence.

According to Afghan officials, the Taliban has initiated over 3,800 attacks across the country since the peace deal with Washington was signed, despite their commitment to do otherwise.