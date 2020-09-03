UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Asks Kosovo, Serbia Leaders To 'Put Politics Aside' As Talks Begin In Washington

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:10 PM

US Envoy Asks Kosovo, Serbia Leaders to 'Put Politics Aside' as Talks Begin in Washington

US Special Envoy Richard Grenell on Thursday urged the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to put politics aside as both were set to arrive to Washington ahead of meetings at the White House this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US Special Envoy Richard Grenell on Thursday urged the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to put politics aside as both were set to arrive to Washington ahead of meetings at the White House this week.

"The people of Kosovo and Serbia deserve economic normalization and the chance to create a vibrant economy. Today I am focused on the young people who want a career, a good job and a connection to the West," Grenell said via Twitter. "I've heard you. And I will push hard for you. Let's put politics aside!"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti are due to arrive in Washington on Thursday and are slated to meet at the White House on Friday for talks, the White House said earlier.

US policymakers hope the White House-hosted summit will focus on building new economic ties between the two adversaries and avoid the many contentious unresolved political issues between them.

US President Donald Trump wanted to foster conditions of economic growth and increased opportunities for young people that would generate a new sense of prosperity and willingness to move ahead from the sterile conflicts of the past, a senior official told reporters earlier in the week.

However, it remains unclear whether Trump will personally participate in the talks, the senior official said.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after a US-led military campaign against the then SR Yugoslavia - comprising of Serbia and Montenegro - after Belgrade tried to quell an Albanian separatist uprising led by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) terrorist organization.

Kosovo has since experienced ethnic cleansing of its non-Albanian population - including Serbs, Macedonians and others - and has become a key international organized crime hub for the distribution of drugs and other contraband. Moreover, the Kosovo Albanians have aided the overall Albanian territorial designs on neighboring Macedonia and Montenegro for the creation of "Greater Albania."

Serbia considers Kosovo and Metohia to be its territory - a fact recognized by United Nations Resolution 1244 - and refuses to recognize Kosovo's statehood.

Vucic has made clear that Belgrade would not consider the possibility of recognizing Kosovo's independence at the meeting in Washington.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Prime Minister Army United Nations Drugs Washington Twitter White House Trump Job Young Belgrade Independence Albania Serbia Macedonia Hub Albanian From

Recent Stories

OPCW Says Navalny's Alleged Poisoning With Nerve A ..

1 second ago

Flour price to be further reduced for poor people: ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand records first coronavirus case after 100- ..

2 minutes ago

The Link at iconic One Za’abeel now lifted to 10 ..

1 hour ago

Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

1 hour ago

Defense Day to be celebrated with national spirit: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.