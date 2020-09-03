US Envoy Asks Kosovo, Serbia Leaders to 'Put Politics Aside' as Talks Begin in Washington

US Special Envoy Richard Grenell on Thursday urged the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to put politics aside as both were set to arrive to Washington ahead of meetings at the White House this week

"The people of Kosovo and Serbia deserve economic normalization and the chance to create a vibrant economy. Today I am focused on the young people who want a career, a good job and a connection to the West," Grenell said via Twitter. "I've heard you. And I will push hard for you. Let's put politics aside!"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti are due to arrive in Washington on Thursday and are slated to meet at the White House on Friday for talks, the White House said earlier.

US policymakers hope the White House-hosted summit will focus on building new economic ties between the two adversaries and avoid the many contentious unresolved political issues between them.

US President Donald Trump wanted to foster conditions of economic growth and increased opportunities for young people that would generate a new sense of prosperity and willingness to move ahead from the sterile conflicts of the past, a senior official told reporters earlier in the week.

However, it remains unclear whether Trump will personally participate in the talks, the senior official said.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after a US-led military campaign against the then SR Yugoslavia - comprising of Serbia and Montenegro - after Belgrade tried to quell an Albanian separatist uprising led by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) terrorist organization.

Kosovo has since experienced ethnic cleansing of its non-Albanian population - including Serbs, Macedonians and others - and has become a key international organized crime hub for the distribution of drugs and other contraband. Moreover, the Kosovo Albanians have aided the overall Albanian territorial designs on neighboring Macedonia and Montenegro for the creation of "Greater Albania."

Serbia considers Kosovo and Metohia to be its territory - a fact recognized by United Nations Resolution 1244 - and refuses to recognize Kosovo's statehood.

Vucic has made clear that Belgrade would not consider the possibility of recognizing Kosovo's independence at the meeting in Washington.