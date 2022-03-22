UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Asks Russian Authorities For Consular Access To American Detainees - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Envoy Asks Russian Authorities for Consular Access to American Detainees - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan asked during his visit to the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry that consular access is allowed to all US citizens who are currently detained in Russia in connection with ongoing criminal investigations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Ambassador (John) Sullivan took advantage of this encounter to demand that the Russian government follow international law and basic human decency for that matter, and allow consular access to all US citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pretrial detention," Price said during a press briefing.

Price also said the United States finds it completely unacceptable that Russia has so far denied all requests for consular access.

One of the detainees Price mentioned was Paul Whelan, an citizen of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, who is serving a 16-year sentence after a Moscow court convicted him on charges of espionage in 2020. Whelan has denied the charges, but did not challenge the verdict in hopes of being part of a prisoner exchange between the two countries.

Another detainee is a former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for endangering the life and health of police officers. Last June, a Moscow court confirmed the sentence, after which Reed was transferred to the Mordovia prison. Reed and his family dismissed the sentence, saying the evidence was trumped up and exaggerated.

Related Topics

Police Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Canada Visit Price Ireland United Kingdom United States June Criminals 2020 Family All Government Court

Recent Stories

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

1 hour ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

1 hour ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

1 hour ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Sheh ..

PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Shehryar Afridi

1 hour ago
 Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>