US Envoy Asks Russian Authorities for Consular Access to American Detainees - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan asked during his visit to the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry that consular access is allowed to all US citizens who are currently detained in Russia in connection with ongoing criminal investigations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Ambassador (John) Sullivan took advantage of this encounter to demand that the Russian government follow international law and basic human decency for that matter, and allow consular access to all US citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pretrial detention," Price said during a press briefing.

Price also said the United States finds it completely unacceptable that Russia has so far denied all requests for consular access.

One of the detainees Price mentioned was Paul Whelan, an citizen of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, who is serving a 16-year sentence after a Moscow court convicted him on charges of espionage in 2020. Whelan has denied the charges, but did not challenge the verdict in hopes of being part of a prisoner exchange between the two countries.

Another detainee is a former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for endangering the life and health of police officers. Last June, a Moscow court confirmed the sentence, after which Reed was transferred to the Mordovia prison. Reed and his family dismissed the sentence, saying the evidence was trumped up and exaggerated.