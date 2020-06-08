WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in a statement on Monday confirmed that he has agreed with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on a time and place to hold arms control negotiations in June.

"Today agreed with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov on time and place for nuclear arms negotiations in June," Billingslea said in a statement.

Billingslea added that China was invited to participate in the negotiations as well.

Bloomberg news earlier in the day reported that the talks would take place in Vienna on June 22.