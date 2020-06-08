UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Billingslea Confirms Agreed With Russia's Ryabkov On Arms Control Talks In June

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Envoy Billingslea Confirms Agreed With Russia's Ryabkov on Arms Control Talks in June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in a statement on Monday confirmed that he has agreed with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on a time and place to hold arms control negotiations in June.

"Today agreed with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov on time and place for nuclear arms negotiations in June," Billingslea said in a statement.

Billingslea added that China was invited to participate in the negotiations as well.

Bloomberg news earlier in the day reported that the talks would take place in Vienna on June 22.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vienna June

Recent Stories

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

Lockdowns averted 3 million deaths in 11 European ..

9 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes guidance webinar for st ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.