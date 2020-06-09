UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid Tue 09th June 2020

US Envoy Billingslea Confirms Agreed With Russia's Ryabkov on Arms Control Talks in June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in a statement on Monday confirmed that he has agreed with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on a time and place to hold arms control negotiations in June.

"Today agreed with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov on time and place for nuclear arms negotiations in June," Billingslea said in a statement.

Billingslea added that China was invited to participate in the negotiations as well.

Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg news reported that the talks would take place in Vienna on June 22.

Russia has repeatedly invited the United States to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for another five years without preconditions before it expires in February 2021.

The Trump administration has so far leaned toward negotiating an amended arms control regime that would also include China and possibly the United Kingdom and France.

