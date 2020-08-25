US Envoy Billingslea Says He Will Update NATO on Arms Control Talks With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billinglsea said on Monday he will update NATO allies on his recent arms control talks with Russian counterparts in Vienna.

"Looking forward to updating the North Atlantic Council [at] NATO this week on results of the latest round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Vienna, Austria," Billingslea said on Twitter.

Last week Billingslea met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. Both parties discussed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and other issues.

New START is the last arms control pact between the two countries that is set to expire in February.