US Envoy Brownback Says China Forced Uighurs to Work Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback accused China of forcing members of the Uighur Muslim community in the country to work amid the novel coronavirus pandemic thereby exposing them to risks of contracting the virus.

"We're seeing in the Uighur Muslim community they're facing an increase of vulnerabilities as they're being forced to work despite the coronavirus risk, and they're being further exposed," Brownback said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Brownback also criticized the Chinese authorities for the persecution of the Tibetans that allegedly continued even amid strict measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Even during the strictest parts of the lockdown, the Chinese government was conducting a campaign to send a million police to 10 million homes in Tibet to further restrict the Tibetans and Tibetan Buddhism, even during the pandemic," Brownback said.

China routinely denies US accusations that it discriminates against ethnic and religious minorities, insisting that it fully complies with international law.