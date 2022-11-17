UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Calls On Russia To Renew Black Sea Grain Deal, Urges UNSC To Press Moscow

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Envoy Calls on Russia to Renew Black Sea Grain Deal, Urges UNSC To Press Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia must renew the Black Sea Grain Deal and fellow members of the UN Security Council must press Moscow to keep the arrangement alive as the deadline approaches, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

The agreement, which was temporarily suspended by Russia after attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea, is slated to expire on November 19. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped broker the initial deal in July, said on Wednesday that he is counting on the agreement's extension.

"Russia must extend this essential life saving arrangement. Russia must allow these ships to keep feeding the world, and I call on our fellow council members to make the same calls with the same urgency to keep the deal alive," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Ukrainian farmers need this deal to be extended so they will have the confidence to plant their wheat for their next harvest, Thomas-Greenfield said.

According to the UN's records, nearly 500 ships carrying 10 million metric tons of grain and other food items have departed under this Black Sea Grain Initiative, Thomas-Greenfield said.

Russian Deputy Permanent UN Representative told Sputnik on Wednesday that the possible resumption of Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine is being discussed as part of the grain deal extension talks.

