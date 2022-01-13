US Envoy Calls OSCE Talks With Russia Just a 'Beginning'

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) talks on Russia's security proposals proffered amid tension with Ukraine are just a beginning, which will be followed by further discussions soon, US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Thursday

On Thursday, Vienna hosts an OSCE Permanent Council meeting, with Russia's security proposals taking center stage. Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021. It requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would no expand eastward. The US insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut.

"There was never any expectation that there will be some sort of agreement today," Carpenter told reporters in a virtual press briefing.

"Today is the beginning or the announcement of the beginning of a process that will get underway shortly."

The United States hopes to continue having open dialogue, he said. "However, we are going to test that, we have to see if the Russians are prepared to engage," he added.

Carpenter described the whole process as long and complex technical negotiations that take time. "First, you have to have a discussion, and then you have to test whether there is any willingness to engage on specific measures," the diplomat explained.

The US envoy underscored readiness for genuine, serious and high-level dialogue with Russia. However, Washington and its allies are not going to renegotiate core principles, he added.