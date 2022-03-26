UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch In Calls With Japan, S. Korea Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Envoy Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch in Calls With Japan, S. Korea Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US Special Representative for the North Korea Sung Kim spoke by telephone with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea and condemned the latest ballistic missile test by North Korea, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"On March 24, Special Representative for the DPRK (North Korea) Sung Kim held separate calls with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and ROK (South Korea) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and they jointly condemned the DPRK's March 24 ballistic missile launch, the latest in a series of increasingly escalatory launches this year," Price said on Friday.

The participants in the phone call said North Korea's ballistic missile test was in clear violation of the multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presents a serious threat to regional stability, Price said.

Kim underscored the United States' continued commitment to a close trilateral coordination with Japan and South Korea, and reaffirmed that Washington is ready to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with Pyongyang, Price added.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted its twelfth missile launch since the beginning of the year. Pyongyang confirmed that it tested the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. The Japanese Defense Ministry claimed that with a normal trajectory, the missile could travel 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), which is enough to cover the entire of the United States.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Pyongyang Price Japan South Korea United States North Korea March From Asia

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

2 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

2 hours ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

2 hours ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

3 hours ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

3 hours ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>