US Envoy Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch in Calls With Japan, S. Korea Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US Special Representative for the North Korea Sung Kim spoke by telephone with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea and condemned the latest ballistic missile test by North Korea, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"On March 24, Special Representative for the DPRK (North Korea) Sung Kim held separate calls with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and ROK (South Korea) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and they jointly condemned the DPRK's March 24 ballistic missile launch, the latest in a series of increasingly escalatory launches this year," Price said on Friday.

The participants in the phone call said North Korea's ballistic missile test was in clear violation of the multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presents a serious threat to regional stability, Price said.

Kim underscored the United States' continued commitment to a close trilateral coordination with Japan and South Korea, and reaffirmed that Washington is ready to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with Pyongyang, Price added.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted its twelfth missile launch since the beginning of the year. Pyongyang confirmed that it tested the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. The Japanese Defense Ministry claimed that with a normal trajectory, the missile could travel 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), which is enough to cover the entire of the United States.