US Envoy Confirms Next Round Of Arms Talks With Russia Possible In Late July-August

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States and Russia eye the second round of arms control talks in late July or early August and will again extend an invitation to China to join, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea told reporters on Wednesday.

"Sufficient progress was made ...

we could even envision perhaps at the end of July or maybe the beginning of August a second round in Vienna, which I think is something that the world will welcome," Billingslea said. "China again will be called upon to attend."

On Monday, Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held marathon talks on the extension of the New START treaty, the last bilateral pact limiting their countries' nuclear arsenals. China, though invited, declined to send any representatives.

Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday that the next round of talks may be held in late July or early August.

