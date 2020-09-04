UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Denies Presenting Vucic With Document Including Kosovo Independence Clause

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US Special Envoy Richard Grenell, who mediates the current talks between the representatives of Serbia and Kosovo in Washington, has denied media reports that he had presented Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with a document prescribing the recognition of Kosovo's independence.

"Not true," Grenell said on Twitter, commenting on Serbian media reports that such a document had been presented to Vucic.

The White House said on Thursday that Vucic and Prime Minister of the partially-recognized republic of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti would sign some documents during their meeting in Washington on Friday. The essense of the documents in question has not been revealed.

Delegations from Serbia and Kosovo are in Washington for a two-day summit. According to Serbian Labor and Employment Minister Zoran Djordjevic, the parties are discussing infrastructure projects, trade, and free flow of goods, capital and people. Vucic stressed that the recognition of Kosovo by Serbia is not on the agenda of the negotiations.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

