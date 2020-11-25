UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh With Armenian Foreign Minister - State Dept.

Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan discussed settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict among other matters, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan discussed settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict among other matters, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said on Tuesday.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun welcomed Foreign Minister Ayvazyan to his new position and expressed hope for continued close US-Armenia cooperation," Brown said in a statement after the call. "They discussed US humanitarian assistance to the region and efforts to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh after weeks of hostilities in the area.

Under the agreement, brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Baku regained control of the territories seized during the recent hostilities, while Russia deployed its peacekeepers along the line of contact and in the Lachin Corridor.

Turkey had consistently backed Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia. Shortly after the November 10 ceasefire, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russia and Turkey had inked a memorandum on a ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh. According to the Kremlin, Moscow and Ankara will be cooperating on the Karabakh truce via this center.

