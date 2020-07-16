UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Discusses Russian, Chinese Nuclear Programs With French Counterpart - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in a statement on Wednesday said he and French Ambassador to the United States Philippine Etienne had a productive meeting about Russian and Chinese nuclear weapons programs.

"Very productive meeting yesterday with Philippine Etienne regarding Russian and Chinese nuclear weapons programs," Billingslea said via Twitter. "Working closely with France and all of our NATO allies on arms control."

The New START treaty is the only remaining arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington.

It is set to expire on February 2021. The United States wants to include China in future arms control agreements, but officials in Beijing have expressed no desire to negotiate.

In late June, Representatives from Russia and the United States held talks to discuss the potential for extending the treaty. Another round of negotiations may take place in late July or early August, and China is expected to be invited.

