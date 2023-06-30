Open Menu

US Envoy Discusses Upcoming APEC Meetings During Trip To Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The US envoy for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Matt Murray, visited Taiwan to discuss issues related to the upcoming APEC meetings in the United States as well as bilateral economic ties, the American Institute in Taiwan said on Friday.

"The U.S. Senior Official for APEC Matt Murray visited Taiwan June 27-28 to discuss with senior Taiwan officials issues related to APEC and the robust U.S.-Taiwan economic relationship," the statement said.

While in Taiwan, Murray discussed a number of APEC-related issues, including upcoming high-level meetings in Seattle in August on disaster preparedness, food security, health and the economy, energy, women and the economy, and small and medium enterprises, it added.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Week will take place in San Francisco in November.

The United States serves as the APEC host of 2023. In November last year, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti that the US intends to ensure the participation of all delegations in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's annual meeting of economic leaders in San Francisco in 2023 in accordance with US laws.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April, when Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

