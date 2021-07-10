US Envoy for Afghanistan Goes to Qatar to Secure Support for Afghan Peace

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has gone on a three-nation Asia and Middle East tour, starting in Qatar, in a bid to secure support for Afghan peace process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has gone on a three-nation Asia and middle East tour, starting in Qatar, in a bid to secure support for Afghan peace process.

The Department of State said Saturday that the envoy would also visit Pakistan and Uzbekistan to "engage in determined diplomacy" as violence in Afghanistan shows no sign of abating.

"I return to Doha and the region to continue our determined diplomacy in pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban [terrorist organization, banned in Russia]," Khalilzad tweeted.

The Afghan-American diplomat said that, while the US military engagement in Afghanistan was coming to an end, its commitment to Afghanistan was not. He promised to work with all Afghan parties as well as regional and international stakeholders to "try and help the sides find a path to ending this war."

The Taliban has been making significant territorial gains across Afghanistan, with at least three crossing points to neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran falling to the militants.