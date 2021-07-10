UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy For Afghanistan Goes To Qatar To Secure Support For Afghan Peace

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:06 PM

US Envoy for Afghanistan Goes to Qatar to Secure Support for Afghan Peace

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has gone on a three-nation Asia and Middle East tour, starting in Qatar, in a bid to secure support for Afghan peace process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has gone on a three-nation Asia and middle East tour, starting in Qatar, in a bid to secure support for Afghan peace process.

The Department of State said Saturday that the envoy would also visit Pakistan and Uzbekistan to "engage in determined diplomacy" as violence in Afghanistan shows no sign of abating.

"I return to Doha and the region to continue our determined diplomacy in pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban [terrorist organization, banned in Russia]," Khalilzad tweeted.

The Afghan-American diplomat said that, while the US military engagement in Afghanistan was coming to an end, its commitment to Afghanistan was not. He promised to work with all Afghan parties as well as regional and international stakeholders to "try and help the sides find a path to ending this war."

The Taliban has been making significant territorial gains across Afghanistan, with at least three crossing points to neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran falling to the militants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Militants Iran Visit Qatar Doha Uzbekistan Tajikistan Middle East Turkish Lira All Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

KP Mineral Dept generates Rs.5.21 revenue: Arif Ah ..

3 minutes ago

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

3 minutes ago

152 government tenders awarded to 159 local compan ..

9 minutes ago

Villagers, tourists, flee Greece wildfires

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 16 more patients, infects 1,091 ot ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab University extends online admission date

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.