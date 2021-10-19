US Envoy For Afghanistan Khalilzad Expected To Step Down Soon - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to step down from his position soon, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources.
His deputy, Tom West, is said to replace him.
Khalilzad was not included in recent talks between US officials and the Taliban (banned in Russia) leadership in Qatar earlier this month.