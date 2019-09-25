UrduPoint.com
US Envoy For Afghanistan Khalilzad Says To Meet Russian Delegation In New York Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:07 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad told Sputnik on Wednesday that he plans to meet with Russian officials in New York later in the day on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

When asked whether he had any meetings planned with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov or the Russian delegation, Khalilzad said, "I think so. Today I am [meeting]."

