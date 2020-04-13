UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy For Afghanistan To Meet Taliban In Doha For Talks On Bilateral Deal - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:37 PM

US Envoy for Afghanistan to Meet Taliban in Doha for Talks on Bilateral Deal - State Dept.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will meet with Taliban members in the Qatari capital on Monday to discuss challenges in the bilateral agreement, State Department said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will meet with Taliban members in the Qatari capital on Monday to discuss challenges in the bilateral agreement, State Department said in a statement.

"In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives on April 13 to discuss current challenges in implementing the US-Taliban Agreement," the statement said on Monday.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha April Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi prosecutors sworn in remotely before Man ..

1 hour ago

64 FIRs registered against fraudster for deducting ..

57 seconds ago

Govt taking steps to provide relief to daily wager ..

59 seconds ago

China Starts Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine, ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Capital Area Exceed ..

1 minute ago

Libya's GNA Claims Control Over Sabratha City West ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.