US Envoy for Afghanistan to Meet Taliban in Doha for Talks on Bilateral Deal - State Dept.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will meet with Taliban members in the Qatari capital on Monday to discuss challenges in the bilateral agreement, State Department said in a statement

