US Envoy for Afghanistan Welcomes 'Milestone' Achieved by Afghan Government, Taliban

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad praised on Wednesday as a significant milestone an agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban opposition movement on rules and procedures for negotiating a political road map and a comprehensive ceasefire.

"I welcome the news from Doha that the two Afghan sides have reached a significant milestone: A three-page agreement codifing rules and procedures for their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire," Khalilzad tweeted. "This agreement demonstrates that the negotiating parties can agree on tough issues. We congratulate both sides on their perseverance."

Earlier in the day, the sides announced finalizing the procedure for the intra-Afghan peace talks.

"The people of Afghanistan now expect rapid progress on a political road map and a ceasefire. We understand their desire and we support them," Khalilzad said.

He promised to work hard with all sides for a serious reduction of violence and even a ceasefire during negotiations.

The United States and the Taliban - Afghanistan's major armed opposition movement - signed a peace agreement in February that paved the way for reducing violence in the country, a gradual troop withdrawal and for intra-Afghan negotiations that started in Qatar in September. The US has said the Taliban has since ceased attacking foreign troops, but continues to target Afghan forces, hampering the progress towards a comprehensive conflict resolution.