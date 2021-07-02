US Envoy for Climate Kerry Plans Visit to Moscow - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry plans to pay a visit to Moscow, meetings are under consideration, a source in the Russian capital told Sputnik on Friday.

"Kerry plans to visit Moscow.

The visit will center around climate, the schedule of meetings is in the works," the source said.

In June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow hopes to continue cooperation with Washington on the climate change fight.