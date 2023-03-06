UrduPoint.com

US Envoy For East Asia Heads To Indonesia, Malaysia - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

US Envoy for East Asia Heads to Indonesia, Malaysia - State Dept.

US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink will travel to Indonesia and Malaysia this week for meetings with ASEAN counterparts and government officials, the State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink will travel to Indonesia and Malaysia this week for meetings with ASEAN counterparts and government officials, the State Department said on Monday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 7-11. During his travel, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will participate in the ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue and the ASEAN East Asian Summit Senior Officials Meeting in Jakarta," the statement read.

During the first stop of the trip in Jakarta, Kritenbrink will also commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative and meet with the new Philippines Permanent Representative to ASEAN.

He will also discuss the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and bilateral economic, security, climate, and energy initiatives with senior officials.

While in Malaysia, Kritenbrink will meet with senior Malaysian government officials to discuss strategic priorities and ways to expand bilateral partnership, the statement read. This includes cooperation in such areas as law enforcement and counterterrorism, democracy, human rights, anti-corruption, combatting trafficking in persons, refugees, cybercrime, maritime security, and initiatives related to critical minerals, it added.

