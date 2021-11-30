UrduPoint.com

US Envoy For Global COVID-19 Response Leaves Post To Rejoin Nonprofit Fighting Poverty

Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security at the US Department of State, Gayle Smith, is leaving her position to rejoin the One Campaign nonprofit, Secretary Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security at the US Department of State, Gayle Smith, is leaving her position to rejoin the One Campaign nonprofit, Secretary Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"As Gayle heads back to the ONE Campaign, she leaves behind a phenomenal set of accomplishments, a robust team and network who are prepared to carry our important work forward, and a comprehensive set of next steps to build on our progress," Blinken said in a statement.

Mary Beth Goodman, a former special assistant to the president, will serve as acting coordinator, he added.

Under Smith's leadership, the United States became the largest single-country donor to COVAX and donated over 260 million vaccine doses to more than 110 countries and economies worldwide, Blinken noted.

More work is still to be done.

"Our work to defeat this pandemic and prevent future health threats is not over," the secretary stressed.

Prior to joining the State Department, Smith served as the president and CEO of the One Campaign, an international and nonpartisan organization that fights extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa. From December 2015 to January 2017, she led the US Agency for International Development.

