US Envoy for Human Rights Meets With Pro-Opposition Belarusian Athletes - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The US under secretary of state for democracy and human rights met on Wednesday with six pro-opposition Olympians and athletes from Belarus, including Kristina Timanovskaya, and commended them on their struggle against alleged human rights abuses in the country, the State Department said.

"Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya met today with six Belarusian Olympians and National Athletes representing the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation. The group included Krystsina Tsimanouskaya ...," the State Department said in a press release. "During the meeting, Under Secretary Zeya conveyed her admiration for the courage of Belarusian athletes who have faced reprisals for exercising their right to freedom of expression.

"

The diplomat reiterated the US commitment to promoting accountability for those who allegedly committed human rights abuses in Belarus and abroad, the release noted.

Timanovskaya was to compete in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter relays during the Tokyo Olympic Games in August 2021. She was called back from the Olympics after the Belarusian sports authorities entered her in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Belarus said it was concerned about her mental health, but Timanovskaya argued that the authorities tried to send her back to cover up their poor performance.

The athlete refused to return home. Poland has since granted humanitarian visas to Timanovskaya and her husband.