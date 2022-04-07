US Envoy for Human Rights Will Head to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) US under secretary for human rights Uzra Zeya and Special Advisor for International Disability Rights Sara Minkara will visit Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on April 11-16, the State Department said on Thursday.

"In Kazakhstan, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior government officials to discuss strengthening the US-Kazakhstan bilateral partnership and creating a more connected, prosperous, and secure Central Asia," the statement read.

In Nur-Sultan, Zeya will participate in an inaugural high-level human rights working group.

While visiting Almaty, she will meet with civil society representatives to discuss human rights.

"Zeya will then travel Bishkek, where she will meet with senior government officials to enhance cooperation on bilateral and global issues and discuss the importance of democratic institutions," the statement said.

She will also meet with members of civil society to discuss freedom of expression and human rights in the country, including for people with disabilities, it added.