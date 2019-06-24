US Envoy for Iran Says G20 'Good Form' to Discuss Boosting Maritime Security in Mideast

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook expressed his belief that the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka later this week would be a good format to discuss the ways of strengthening maritime security in the Middle East following attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook expressed his belief that the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka later this week would be a good format to discuss the ways of strengthening maritime security in the Middle East following attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

"In my conversations here [Middle East countries] there was a lot of interest in finding a new initiative maritime security, something, which, we think, needs to be internationalized ... Over 60 percent of the oil that goes to Asia goes through the Strait [of Hormuz].

I think the G20 will be a good form for further conversations about this," Hook told a telephonic press briefing.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated a year after Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on it. The United States sent warships to the Persian Gulf last month. Tensions rose further after Washington accused Tehran of attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier in June and off the United Arab Emirates' coast in May.�