UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy For Iran Says G20 'Good Forum' To Discuss Boosting Maritime Security In Mideast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:48 PM

US Envoy for Iran Says G20 'Good Forum' to Discuss Boosting Maritime Security in Mideast

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook expressed his belief that the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka later this week would be a good format to discuss the ways of strengthening maritime security in the Middle East following attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook expressed his belief that the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka later this week would be a good format to discuss the ways of strengthening maritime security in the Middle East following attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

"So in my conversations here, there's a lot of interest in finding a new initiative to enhance maritime security. It's something which we think needs to be internationalized ... Over 60 percent of the oil that goes to Asia goes through the Strait [of Hormuz]. I think the G20 will be a good forum for further conversations about this," Hook told a telephonic press briefing.

The US official stressed that many of the nations that "have equities" in freedom of navigation as well as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would attend the Osaka summit.

"This is something which does require an international response.

If you look at the attack [on vessels] in Fujairah [the United Arab Emirates], I think there were 17 countries that were adversely affected by those attacks ... On any given boat you may have as many as eight countries that are involved in that boat from the insurance company, the flagging company, the crew, the captain, a whole range of countries that have equities here. And so we had those discussions. We'll continue to have them," Hook noted.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated a year after Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on it. The United States sent warships to the Persian Gulf last month. Tensions rose further after Washington accused Tehran of attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier in June and off the United Arab Emirates' coast in May.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Washington Nuclear Company Oman Oil Tehran Osaka Japan United States United Arab Emirates Middle East May June From Asia Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

17 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

17 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

17 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

20 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.