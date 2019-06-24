US Envoy for Iran Says G20 'Good Forum' to Discuss Boosting Maritime Security in Mideast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook expressed his belief that the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka later this week would be a good format to discuss the ways of strengthening maritime security in the Middle East following attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

"So in my conversations here, there's a lot of interest in finding a new initiative to enhance maritime security. It's something which we think needs to be internationalized ... Over 60 percent of the oil that goes to Asia goes through the Strait [of Hormuz]. I think the G20 will be a good forum for further conversations about this," Hook told a telephonic press briefing.

The US official stressed that many of the nations that "have equities" in freedom of navigation as well as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would attend the Osaka summit.

"This is something which does require an international response.

If you look at the attack [on vessels] in Fujairah [the United Arab Emirates], I think there were 17 countries that were adversely affected by those attacks ... On any given boat you may have as many as eight countries that are involved in that boat from the insurance company, the flagging company, the crew, the captain, a whole range of countries that have equities here. And so we had those discussions. We'll continue to have them," Hook noted.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated a year after Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on it. The United States sent warships to the Persian Gulf last month. Tensions rose further after Washington accused Tehran of attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier in June and off the United Arab Emirates' coast in May.