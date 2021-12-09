UrduPoint.com

US Envoy For Iran Says Had 'Good Conversation' With Russia's Ryabkov, China's Ma On JCPOA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday he had "good conversation" with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Chinese Vice Minster of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu during which the officials agreed to continue close trilateral coordination to reach full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran.

"Another good conversation with (Deputy Foreign Minister) Ryabkov and (Vice Foreign Minister) Ma this morning," Malley said via Twitter. "As we agreed before the 7th round of talks, we will continue close trilateral coordination to achieve our common goal of mutual full JCPOA compliance based on the progress made over the first six rounds." 

